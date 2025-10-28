A3: Congestion building on major stretch of A-road following crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:32 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 11:32 GMT
Car accidents - What to do if you witness a car accident
Heavy delays are building on the A3 this morning following a crash.

Google traffic and Waze has reported a crash on the A3 southbound carriageway is causing increasing congestion, with the AA reporting an average speed of ten miles per hour in the area.

The AA says: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound between Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off) and A3(M) (Clanfield).”

As a result of the incident, traffic is backing to the Butser Hill Ancient Farm junction.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for information. More updates to follow.

Related topics:TrafficHampshirePortsmouthWaterlooville
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice