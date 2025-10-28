A3: Congestion building on major stretch of A-road following crash
Heavy delays are building on the A3 this morning following a crash.
Google traffic and Waze has reported a crash on the A3 southbound carriageway is causing increasing congestion, with the AA reporting an average speed of ten miles per hour in the area.
The AA says: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A3 Southbound between Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off) and A3(M) (Clanfield).”
As a result of the incident, traffic is backing to the Butser Hill Ancient Farm junction.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for information. More updates to follow.