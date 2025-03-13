A crash has left the A3 partially blocked where work for a £1.3m resurfacing scheme has been taking place to make the road “safer”.

AA Traffic News reported the incident at West Liss around 7.45am during this morning’s rush hour. “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A3 Northbound at B3006 Ham Barn Roundabout,” the traffic alert said.

Ham Barn Roundabout has recently undergone closures after National Highways started its “essential resurfacing”, which started in February and was due to finish by the second week of March.

The scheme, which has an estimated cost of £1.5m, was to resurface the roundabout and the surrounding slip roads to provide “smoother and “safer” roads. As a result of the work, there were a number of road closures in place.