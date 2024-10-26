Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crash on the A3 has piled on the misery for drivers on the busy road which has a mega 35-mile diversion amid weekend closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

A second weekend of closures started on the A3 and A3(M) with an enormous 35-mile diversion on Friday evening. Drivers were told to “expect delays” and urged not to try “short cuts” as resurfacing work is carried out on 4.5km of the southbound carriageway of the A3.

The closure between the Petersfield junction with the A272 and the Hazelton Interchange with B2149 at junction 2 of the A3(M) at junction 2 began at 9pm on Friday October 25 and will be in place until 6am Monday, October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on Saturday drivers were warned of “slow traffic” and “congestion” around the closures. Now to add to the pain for drivers, a crash has been reported at Liss. AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to crash on A3 Southbound near Farnham Road (Liss Turn Off). Traffic is coping well.”

It is the second of two weekend closures on the stretch, and will be followed by overnight closures of the same stretch October 28 to November 5 from 9pm to 6am (Monday to Friday).