A3 drivers delayed due to blockage on road
Drivers are being delayed on the A3 following an obstruction on the road.
The incident at Liss, just north of Petersfield, is causing traffic to slow on the northbound stretch. No information has been given about the nature of the blockage first reported around 9.30am.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A3 Northbound from A272 to Flexcombe Lane.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.