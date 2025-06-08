A3 drivers delayed due to blockage on road

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 10:50 BST

Drivers are being delayed on the A3 following an obstruction on the road.

Traffic alertTraffic alert
The incident at Liss, just north of Petersfield, is causing traffic to slow on the northbound stretch. No information has been given about the nature of the blockage first reported around 9.30am.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to obstruction on the road on A3 Northbound from A272 to Flexcombe Lane.”

Police have been approached for more information.

