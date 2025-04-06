A3 fully reopened following a crash near Bramshott which closed the Hindhead Tunnel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The busy road, linking Portsmouth to London, was closed between Liphook and Bramshott Common after a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The Hindhead Tunnel was also closed as a result.
Hampshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A3 southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott, at approximately 2.45pm on Saturday 5 April.
“The collision involved a Kia Ceed and a pedestrian – a man in his 30s. The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott, remains closed at this time. We urge people to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along the southbound or northbound carriageways, in the location described, at the time of the collision?
“We would also like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing a man walking along the A3, on either carriageway, from 2.30pm onwards.
“Do you have dash cam footage of the incident itself, or the 15 minutes prior to it? If you can help us, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250148673.
“You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website - How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary .”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.