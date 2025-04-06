Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The A3 is has now fully reopened following a serious crash yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busy road, linking Portsmouth to London, was closed between Liphook and Bramshott Common after a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The Hindhead Tunnel was also closed as a result.

Hampshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision on the A3 southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott, at approximately 2.45pm on Saturday 5 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The collision involved a Kia Ceed and a pedestrian – a man in his 30s. The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott, remains closed at this time. We urge people to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along the southbound or northbound carriageways, in the location described, at the time of the collision?

“We would also like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing a man walking along the A3, on either carriageway, from 2.30pm onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you have dash cam footage of the incident itself, or the 15 minutes prior to it? If you can help us, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250148673.