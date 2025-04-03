Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major motorway in Hampshire is set to be closed this weekend as part of major improvements to the road network.

For safety, the M3 will be fully closed between junction 6 Black Dam and junction 7 Dummer interchanges from 9pm tomorrow (Friday, 4 April) until 6am on Monday, 7 April, due to electrical installation work at the site past Basingstoke.

The M3 is a popular route towards the M25 and the Reading area, and drivers from the Portsmouth area are being urged to travel another way or allow for extra time.

The diversion route will be:

M3 junction 6 spur road

A30 Ringway South

A30 Winchester Road

National Highways Project Manager, Edgar Vila Pouca, said: “I would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and would urge anyone planning on travelling to allow extra time to complete their journey. A signed diversion route will be in place, but it is likely to be busy, especially with nice weather forecast for the weekend and for many the start of the Easter school break.

“This work is part of our upgrade to this section of the M3. The tech being installed means that we can use a sign on the southbound carriageway between the Black Dam and Dummer interchanges to inform road users about any congestion, incidents or planned closures ahead.”