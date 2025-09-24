This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The A3 has now reopened following a crash which resulted in a vehicle fire.

The incident happened near Liphook but has led to the Hindhead Tunnel closing southbound due to the crash on Wednesday, September 24 with police advising to avoid the area. The road was closed since around 1pm.

National Highways South East posted on X: “The A3 Hindhead Tunnel (Surrey) remains CLOSED southbound between the A283 (Milford) and A333 due to a collision and vehicle fire further south in Hampshire. It is expected that the road will remain closed for several further hours.“

AA Traffic News has reported: “ Road closed due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00.”