A3: Road reopens after serious collision southbound near Liphook
The incident happened near Liphook but has led to the Hindhead Tunnel closing southbound due to the crash on Wednesday, September 24 with police advising to avoid the area. The road was closed since around 1pm.
National Highways South East posted on X: “The A3 Hindhead Tunnel (Surrey) remains CLOSED southbound between the A283 (Milford) and A333 due to a collision and vehicle fire further south in Hampshire. It is expected that the road will remain closed for several further hours.“
AA Traffic News has reported: “ Road closed due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00.”
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A3 near Liphook, which was reported at 1pm. The southbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time.”
A3 closure
Key Events
- A3 closed southbound near Liphook
- A crash has caused a vehicle fire
- Closure expected to last into the evening
- Police are advising to avoid the area
- Investigation work underway
National Highways
Map of the affected area from AA
Police are currently at the scene
Police update on the incident
Photo of queueing traffic by Lachlan Moyle
Trapped traffic is currently being released
AA Traffic News have reported: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00. Trapped traffic is currently in the process of being released.”
Road remains closed with investigation work underway
AA Traffic News: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00.”