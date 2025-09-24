A3: Road reopens after serious collision southbound near Liphook

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST

The A3 has now reopened following a crash which resulted in a vehicle fire.

The incident happened near Liphook but has led to the Hindhead Tunnel closing southbound due to the crash on Wednesday, September 24 with police advising to avoid the area. The road was closed since around 1pm.

National Highways South East posted on X: “The A3 Hindhead Tunnel (Surrey) remains CLOSED southbound between the A283 (Milford) and A333 due to a collision and vehicle fire further south in Hampshire. It is expected that the road will remain closed for several further hours.“

AA Traffic News has reported: “ Road closed due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00.”

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A3 near Liphook, which was reported at 1pm. The southbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time.”

A3 closure

Key Events

  • A3 closed southbound near Liphook
  • A crash has caused a vehicle fire
  • Closure expected to last into the evening
  • Police are advising to avoid the area
  • Investigation work underway
14:32 BST

National Highways

14:41 BST

Map of the affected area from AA

The closure has affected a large section of the A3 just past the Hindhead Tunnel which has also closed.placeholder image
The closure has affected a large section of the A3 just past the Hindhead Tunnel which has also closed. | AA
15:20 BST

Police are currently at the scene

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A3 near Liphook, which was reported at 1pm. The southbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time.”

15:44 BST

Police update on the incident

17:11 BST

Photo of queueing traffic by Lachlan Moyle

Drone footage shows queuing trafficplaceholder image
Drone footage shows queuing traffic | Lachlan Moyle
17:13 BSTUpdated 18:28 BST

Trapped traffic is currently being released

AA Traffic News have reported: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00. Trapped traffic is currently in the process of being released.”

18:28 BST

Road remains closed with investigation work underway

AA Traffic News: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash investigation work on A3 Southbound from A283 to B2131 London Road (Liphook / Bramshott turn off). Ongoing since around 13:00.”

19:33 BST

A3 expected to be closed for several more hours

21:56 BST

Further update from National Highways

07:49 BSTUpdated 07:52 BST

A3 reopens after serious crash, National Highways confirms

