A driver clocked 139mph on a notorious stretch of the M27 that is ranked as Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s worst for speeding after seeing over 20,000 offences in one year.

Westbound side approaching junction 9

The M27 westbound stretch between junctions 10 and 9 was ranked the worst offending road after a massive 12,644 offences were committed on the portion of road near Fareham, at an average above one per hour.

The eastbound route on the very same stretch is second on the list with 8,977 offences. Between the two, about 86% of offences led to the driver receiving Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) from the police.

The force also revealed the five worst speeding offenders in the region. Chief among them was one driver on the M27 westbound between junctions 10 and 9 who went a staggering 139mph, just a hair short of double the 70mph speed limit. In fact, three more drivers - two of whom were also on the M27 - sped at 130mph or more.

Meanwhile the seventh worst road for speeding offences was further along the M27 between the River Hamble and junction 4 westbound.

Southampton’s Maybray King Way had the third and fourth worst roads, with fixed cameras catching westbound A3024 drivers out 6,298 times and eastbound drivers on 4,769 occasions.

Overall, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued more than 60,000 FPNs for speeding in the space of just a year.

New data gathered by Legal Expert reveals the force told 60,490 drivers they could face a fine after breaking the speed limit. Speeding drivers get three points added to their license as a minimum. Reaching 12 points within three years will disqualify them from driving.

The fixed penalty for speeding is £100. That means that a whopping £6,049,000 worth of potential penalties were racked up in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in 2024/25. However, receiving an FPN does not mean a fine will be paid.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary explained: “Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary offers a combined conditional offer which for some offenders allows the option of a driver awareness course. This will be a significant number.

“The numbers under the label FPN include those courses so this figure is for those cases that ended up with a fine and points and those that elected a driver awareness course.”

Not every offence leads to an FPN either, meaning that the total number of drivers seen to be speeding is even higher.

All of the 20 ‘worst’ roads across the county and the island were Hampshire-based.