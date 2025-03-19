Another closure of The M25 will take place this weekend as part of the multi-million project to create a new junction where it meets the A3.

Overnight closures of the M25 will take place between junction 9 (Leatherhead) and 10 (Wisley/A3) on Friday (March 28) and Saturday evenings (March 29) in both directions, closing from 9pm to 6am on both nights.

The M25 will be open through the daytime, with these new closures following on from the final full weekend closure earlier this month between junctions 10 and 11.

Eastbound (anticlockwise)

You'll be diverted off the M25 at junction 10:

to the northbound A3

then by the A245, A307, A309, and A243

to rejoin the M25 at junction 9

Traffic from the A3 will join the diversion immediately

Westbound (clockwise)

You'll be diverted off the M25 at junction 8:

to join the A217

then by the A240, A24 and A240 to Tolworth

at Tolworth, join the southbound A3

rejoin the M25 at junction 10.

Over height vehicles

You'll be diverted off the M25 at junction 9:

to travel north on the A243 to A3 Hook junction

join the A309, A307, A245, then the A245 to A3 Painshill junction

at Painshill junction, join the southbound A3

rejoin the M25 at junction 10

Access to Cobham services will be maintained for employees and hotel guests only.

This is the last full weekend closures of the M25 to take place as part of the project. | Getty Images

Work has been ongoing for some time at the junction - said to be the busiest interchange in the country - which is used by Hampshire drivers heading towards London and further north

The dates for the next major road closures are:

A3 closed in both directions at M25 Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between April 11-14.

Concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas are among those urged to plan their journeys well in advance and ensure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

For more information, including closures and diversions, visit our M25 junction 10 web page.