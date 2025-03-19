M25 Junction 10 and 9 closures: Overnight motorway closure this weekend as part of multi-million project
Overnight closures of the M25 will take place between junction 9 (Leatherhead) and 10 (Wisley/A3) on Friday (March 28) and Saturday evenings (March 29) in both directions, closing from 9pm to 6am on both nights.
The M25 will be open through the daytime, with these new closures following on from the final full weekend closure earlier this month between junctions 10 and 11.
Eastbound (anticlockwise)
You'll be diverted off the M25 at junction 10:
- to the northbound A3
- then by the A245, A307, A309, and A243
- to rejoin the M25 at junction 9
- Traffic from the A3 will join the diversion immediately
Westbound (clockwise)
You'll be diverted off the M25 at junction 8:
- to join the A217
- then by the A240, A24 and A240 to Tolworth
- at Tolworth, join the southbound A3
- rejoin the M25 at junction 10.
Over height vehicles
You'll be diverted off the M25 at junction 9:
- to travel north on the A243 to A3 Hook junction
- join the A309, A307, A245, then the A245 to A3 Painshill junction
- at Painshill junction, join the southbound A3
- rejoin the M25 at junction 10
Access to Cobham services will be maintained for employees and hotel guests only.
Work has been ongoing for some time at the junction - said to be the busiest interchange in the country - which is used by Hampshire drivers heading towards London and further north
The dates for the next major road closures are:
- A3 closed in both directions at M25 Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between April 11-14.
Concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas are among those urged to plan their journeys well in advance and ensure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.
For more information, including closures and diversions, visit our M25 junction 10 web page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.