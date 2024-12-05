Beleaguered M27 drivers dealt good news over roadworks - but there is a catch

Beleaguered M27 drivers have been dealt some good news - but there is a catch.

Two-year roadworks costing £83m to provide a “smoother ride” for drivers between junction 5 and 7 and to resolve confusing and “dangerous” old lane markings began in February.

Since then there has been disruption for drivers with a reduced number of lanes and a 50mph speed limit. Work was initially hoped to be finished by the spring of 2026. A National Highways statement said in January: "Our current programme shows that the majority of on-site work will be completed by spring 2026, and during this period there will be continuous activity while we work as quickly and as safely as possible to complete the necessary requirements."

Referring to the need to resolve the confusing old lane markings, the authority subsequently told The News: “As we will need to install narrow lanes the old markings will be covered or removed and new white lines or studs will clearly mark the lanes that will be in place for the duration of the work.

“The concrete surface will be overlaid with 180mm of low noise black asphalt, and we will install studs as well as painting new white lines to mark the permanent lanes.

“During the scheme we will be reducing the carriageway by one lane in each direction, with a 50mph speed limit and narrow lanes in place and also introducing a temporary speed camera.”

However, now the authority has said all construction is due to be completed by December 2025. But whenever there is any good news with the M27 it is seemingly often tempered by a caveat. The authority has said that while work may be complete by December 2025, speed restrictions will remain in place for another six months while there is a testing period for signs and signals.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We anticipate construction to be completed by December 2025. Temporary speed limits will remain in place after that, but all of these should be lifted by June 2026.”