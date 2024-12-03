M27 pile-up involving three cars leaves passenger sick

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:53 BST
A passenger caught up in an M27 pile-up involving three cars was left feeling ill.

M27 crashplaceholder image
M27 crash

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

The crash happened westbound at junction 5 around 6.50pm on Monday and resulted in two lanes being blocked. AA Traffic News said at the time: “Two lanes closed and delays due to crash, three vehicles involved on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now given an update over the incident. A spokesperson said: “This was a minor injury collision which happened just after 7pm yesterday. Three cars involved. One passenger reporting feeling ill.”

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice