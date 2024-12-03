M27 pile-up involving three cars leaves passenger sick

A passenger caught up in an M27 pile-up involving three cars was left feeling ill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M27 crash

The crash happened westbound at junction 5 around 6.50pm on Monday and resulted in two lanes being blocked. AA Traffic News said at the time: “Two lanes closed and delays due to crash, three vehicles involved on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now given an update over the incident. A spokesperson said: “This was a minor injury collision which happened just after 7pm yesterday. Three cars involved. One passenger reporting feeling ill.”