M27 pile-up involving three cars leaves passenger sick
A passenger caught up in an M27 pile-up involving three cars was left feeling ill.
The crash happened westbound at junction 5 around 6.50pm on Monday and resulted in two lanes being blocked. AA Traffic News said at the time: “Two lanes closed and delays due to crash, three vehicles involved on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
Police have now given an update over the incident. A spokesperson said: “This was a minor injury collision which happened just after 7pm yesterday. Three cars involved. One passenger reporting feeling ill.”