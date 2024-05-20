Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A person has died after being hit by a train in an incident which halted local railway services, the British Transport Police have confirmed.

As previously reported, the casualty was hit in West Sussex, between Barnham and Havant, halting trains running to and from Portsmouth while emergency services dealt with the incident on Friday, May 17. Southern Rail reported shortly before 1pm that a safety inspection of the track was taking place between Barnham and Havant. In an update at 1.20pm, the train company said a person had been hit by a train.

Read More Person hit by train in West Sussex incident which disrupted Portsmouth Southern Rail services

Now, the British Transport Police have shared an update. A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Bosham railway station at around 12.52pm on Friday (17 May) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Havant. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”