British Transport Police issues update after a person was hit by a train near Fareham railway
The British Transport Police has issued an update after a person was hit by a train yesterday evening.
Yesterday evening, just before 6pm, Southern Rail took to social media to confirm a person was hit by a train between Southampton Central and Fareham railway.
The British Transport Police has now confirmed that ‘officers were called to the line near Fareham railway station’ following reports of a person on the tracks.
A spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.