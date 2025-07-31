British Transport Police issues update after a person was hit by a train near Fareham railway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:09 BST
The British Transport Police has issued an update after a person was hit by a train yesterday evening.

Yesterday evening, just before 6pm, Southern Rail took to social media to confirm a person was hit by a train between Southampton Central and Fareham railway.

The British Transport Police have issued an update after a person was hit by a train yesterday evening. | Google

The British Transport Police has now confirmed that ‘officers were called to the line near Fareham railway station’ following reports of a person on the tracks.

A spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

