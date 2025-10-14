Chaos as 'broken down train' causes major havoc for commuters travelling between Havant and Chichester
Southern Rail confirmed that all lines were blocked earlier this morning between Havant and Chichester as a result of a broken down train.
As a result, bus replacements were put in place while the problem was being fixed. But, there was major disruptions with multiple services not running.
Southern Rail wrote on X, previously saying: “Due to all lines being blocked between Havant and Chichester, the following stations are not being served.
“There will be no train service at Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth, or Warblington. There will be no Southern services at Havant, Portchester, Swanwick, Netley, or Woolston, but South Western Railway serves these stations.
“There will be no Southern services at Fratton, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Cosham, Fareham or Southampton Central, but South Western Railway and GWR serve these stations.”
The train service has more recently provided an update saying ‘the broken-down has now been moved and all lines between Havant and Chichester have re-opened’.
All scheduled services are due to resume as normal from 9am this morning, but delays are anticipated.