LIVE: Major stretch of A27 remains 'closed until further notice' for emergency resurfacing work after car fire - diversion route
The A27 is currently closed on the westbound carriageway between the A259 at Chichester (Fishbourne Roundabout) and the A259 junction at Emsworth.
This comes after a fire broke out at around 9pm last night, with the closure remaining in place while the road surface is assessed to establish the extent of resurfacing required.
National Highways: South-East wrote on X, saying: “The #A27 in #WestSussex remains closed westbound between the #A259#Chichester and the #A259#Emsworth following a vehicle fire.
A diversion route is in place via Fishbourne, Southbourne and Emsworth which has created delays of around 90 minutes. There are also delays on the A27 eastbound heading towards the Fishbourne Roundabout.
National Highways has said there is currently ‘no estimated time of when the carriageway will reopen’.
A27 Closure
Key Events
- The A27 westbound carriageway is currently closed
- This is so the road can be assessed for emergency resurfacing work
- A diversion route is in place, but there are heavy delays as a result
- Delays are also on the A27 eastbound towards Chichester
90 minute delays
Heavy traffic on A27 and on the A259 after the road closure this morning
Fire Services Comment
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook last night: “We are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on the A27 westbound between the #Fishbourne roundabout and #Emsworth turn-off.
“A road closure is in place. Please avoid the area.
Extra Time
National Highways is advising commuters to allow extra time this morning (October, 14) with delays anticipated on the A259 due to the A27 being closed between Fishbourne and Emsworth.
Diversion Route
A diversion route is currently in place on the A27 whole emergency resurfacing work gets underway.
The route is as follow:
- Exit the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout on to the A259
- Follow the A259 westbound
- Continue on the A259 to the Emsworth Interchange and re-join the A27