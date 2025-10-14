The A27 is closed ‘until further notice’ after a car fire which has led to major delays this morning (Tuesday, October 14).

This comes after a fire broke out at around 9pm last night, with the closure remaining in place while the road surface is assessed to establish the extent of resurfacing required.

National Highways: South-East wrote on X, saying: “The #A27 in #WestSussex remains closed westbound between the #A259#Chichester and the #A259#Emsworth following a vehicle fire.

A diversion route is in place via Fishbourne, Southbourne and Emsworth which has created delays of around 90 minutes. There are also delays on the A27 eastbound heading towards the Fishbourne Roundabout.