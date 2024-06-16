Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic chaos has been blighting Fareham after a bus crashed into some scaffolding.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reported the northbound route on Quay Street, near the A27, was closed following the incident yesterday afternoon. They first reported the collision at 12.46pm, which is causing problems on surrounding streets.

Quay Street at the Quay Street roundabout in Fareham is currently closed following an earlier incident. Picture: Google Street View. | Google Street View

“Quay Street is CLOSED northbound from A27/Quay St Rbt and West Street due to an earlier incident, heavy delays on West Street/Hartland Rd/Portland Street and also on approaches to Quay Street Rbt,” HCCTT reported on X. Police officers have been at the scene to clear the busy road.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Just before 11:50am yesterday (Saturday 15 June), we received reports that a bus had collided with scaffolding on Quay Street in Fareham. No injuries were reported.