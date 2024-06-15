Fareham traffic: Major road closed from A27 due to "incident" causing delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports the northbound route of Quay Street is currently shut. They originally reported the closure at 12.46pm.
HCCTT reports: “Quay Street is CLOSED northbound from A27/Quay St roundabout and West Street due to an earlier incident, heavy delays on West Street/Hartland Rd/Portland Street and also on approaches to Quay Street roundabout.”
The traffic monitoring service said delays remain on the approach to the roundabout, with the route still shut. Stagecoach South said its buses are being diverted via East Street and the A27 until the road reopens.
The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.