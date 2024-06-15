Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road in Fareham is currently closed following an earlier “incident”.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports the northbound route of Quay Street is currently shut. They originally reported the closure at 12.46pm.

Quay Street at the Quay Street roundabout in Fareham is currently closed following an earlier incident. Picture: Google Street View. | Google Street View

HCCTT reports: “Quay Street is CLOSED northbound from A27/Quay St roundabout and West Street due to an earlier incident, heavy delays on West Street/Hartland Rd/Portland Street and also on approaches to Quay Street roundabout.”

The traffic monitoring service said delays remain on the approach to the roundabout, with the route still shut. Stagecoach South said its buses are being diverted via East Street and the A27 until the road reopens.