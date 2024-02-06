Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last week, Network Rail’s engineers have carried out urgent landslip prevention repairs at Fareham, which because of its nature could not be delayed. The work involved the installation of 268 soil steel nails, each 25 metres long, which have been drilled into the slope and reinforced with concrete to support the cutting and protect the railway.

Matt Pocock, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “After the recent severe weather, our teams spotted land movement which meant we had to act quickly to prevent a much worse and disruptive landslip.

“I’m really sorry that this emergency closure had to take place so close to works already planned for the February half term next week, but the safety of our customers and railway colleagues has been our priority.

“I’d like to thank customers and local residents for their continued patience and understanding while our teams complete the work needed stabilise the slope as quickly and safely as possible so we can get customers moving again.”

Engineers will return to Fareham for the second time from February 12 to February 16 to carry out major track renewal works, which means that buses will replace trains. The lines between Southampton and Portsmouth Harbour and Eastleigh and Havant will be closed during that time, while the engineers complete a rail renewal at Fareham and upgrade bits of rail over four platforms at Portsmouth Harbour.

Peter Williams, South Western Railway’s customer and commercial director said: “We’re very grateful for our customers’ continued patience. While last week’s closure between Eastleigh and Fareham came at short notice, it was vital that landslip prevention work was carried out.

