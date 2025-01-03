Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus usage in Portsmouth has soared following significant investment but there are fears this growth could stall due to rising ticket prices.

Statistics from the Department of Transport (DfT) show over one million bus journeys have been taken in the city each month. Over the past year, there has been a 22.3 per cent increase in bus usage - with Portsmouth being in the top four cities in England for bus travel recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “Portsmouth is leading the way in getting people back on the buses, and we couldn’t be prouder of how far we’ve come. Over the past year, our city’s bus network has gone from strength to strength, with over one million passengers now using buses each month—a fantastic 20 per cent increase in just a year.

“This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about making buses a more inclusive, innovative, and reliable way to travel. We’re determined to keep building on this success, ensuring that buses remain an easy and affordable choice for everyone in Portsmouth."

Several initiatives organised by the local authority, First Bus South and Stagecoach South have encouraged more people to use public transport. This includes four week stretches of free bus travel on the weekends, 24-hour services, increases evening journeys and other schemes. All this was organised under the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which has seen £48.3m of investment from the DfT.

The free-fare schemes saw over 191,000 extra bus journeys over September weekends in 2023 and 2024, increasing usage by 46 per cent. Cheaper Pompey and the Pompey Young Person ticket ranges have also encouraged more young people to use the services. Investment has also put into disabled accessibility and modern bus stop screens. New electric buses have also been rolled out across the city and surrounding area.

Simon Goff, managing director at First Bus South, said: “The Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan has been a game-changer for public transport in the city. We’re so proud to be part of this transformative partnership, which is delivering an innovative, award-winning bus network for local people.” He added: “The numbers of people using the bus in Portsmouth shows what can be achieved when local authorities and bus operators work together toward a shared vision, and we’re excited to continue delivering improvements that make a real difference for Portsmouth's residents.”

Marc Reddy, managing director at Stagecoach South, added: “By making travel more convenient, accessible, and affordable, we are not only improving the passenger experience but also supporting greener and more sustainable transportation for the community. This success reflects the strength of our partnership and the shared commitment to delivering better journeys for everyone in Portsmouth.”

Despite the increase in journeys, many remain worried over the single fare cap increase from £2 to £3. The policy, made under the previous Conservative government, was due to expire at the end of 2024. Labour have extended the policy but with an increased cap. Commuters could see savings on longer journeys across the UK, but price hikes will still hit their pockets.

First Bus South and Stagecoach South have released lists for their higher ticket prices, with passengers having to look through the extending list of options to find the cheapest fares to suit them. PCC leader, councillor Steve Pitt, described the government decision in October as “hugely disappointing”. He added: “The cheaper fares have driven up our bus use - going to £3 potentially jeopardises that.

When asked if it could impact bus usage, he said: “It could do, it would be a great shame because there’s a huge amount of effort gone into making sure we’ve had the largest increase in bus usage.”