A Fareham road will be closed to through traffic for around ten months as part of the works to create a new town known as Welborne Garden Village.

There will be a new dedicated bus lane and new pedestrian and cycle crossing points and links. A plan of the finished scheme can be viewed here.

North Hill, Fareham | Google streetview

It is linked to, but separate from, the works to upgrade junction 10 of the M27 which will create the ability to enter and exit the motorway in both directions. The works in North Hill then link up to the new layout being created.

When complete, drivers will use the junction as a signalised junction with filter lanes and traffic lights enabling continued access north and south to Fareham via Wickham Road or North Hill but also access to and from Furze Court.

Diversion route away from North Hill, Fareham | Blanchard Wells

During the works, residents of North Hill and West Downs Close will continue to have access to their homes and a traffic diversion route is in place via Wickham Road and Old Turnpike Road.

Meanwhile, details of the Christmas and New Year closures of the M27 to allow more works at the Junction 10 site are expected to be announced in October.

For more details of the scheme visit www.welborne.co.uk/news/northhilljunctonupgrade

