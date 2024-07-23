Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A week’s worth of overnight road closures are taking place along the A27 at Cams Hill this week as the construction work to create a new bus lane continues.

Road closures are in place along Cams Hill /Portchester Road between 7pm and 6am from July 22 to July 28 as part of a wider window of phased closures which can take place up to August 9. The closures are taking place between the Delme Roundabout and the roundabout at Condor Avenue and Oysell Gardens.

Work is ongoing to create a new bus lane and a host of other ‘green’ travel options in a bid to encourage more people to ditch their cars and use public transport.

Once complete the scheme will provide:

Provision of a bus lane and bus priority signals on the westbound A27 Cams Hill approach to Delme Roundabout;

Provision of a two-way segregated cycle track adjacent to the westbound road;

Improved southern footway adjacent to the westbound carriageway with a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists to the south of the segregated cycle track;

Conversion of the existing crossing at the Cams Hall Estate junction to a Toucan crossing;

Northern pavement widened to create a shared-use path between St Catherine’s Way and the Downend Road signalised junction;

Provision of cycle access to Cams Hill ‘service road’ on the northern side of the A27, linking to a shared-use path to the east, adjacent to the A27.