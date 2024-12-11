Chaos on M27 and A27 following multiple incidents including crash
Drivers are facing heavy delays this evening (December 11) following mutliple incidents including a crash and an obstruction on the road.
The AA says: “Delays due to earlier crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). All lanes have been reopened.
“Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed ten mph.”
As well as an earlier crash, there are delays on the A27 westbound due to an object on the road at the Portsbridge Roundabout.
The AA adds: “Partially blocked and delays due to obstruction on the road on A27 Westbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).
“Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”
