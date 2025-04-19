Chaos on M27 westbound as reports confirm second crash this morning
Drivers are facing chaos on the M27 following two crashes this morning.
There are delays on the M27 westbound at junction 2 following a crash which was reported on AA just after 8am.
The AA said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).”
As well as the crash on the M27 at junction 2, there is a significant road closure on the A31 Westbound from the M27 junction 1 to the A338 (Salisbury Road). This is due to a serious crash which was reported in the early hours of this morning (April 19).
