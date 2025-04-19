Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are facing chaos on the M27 following two crashes this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays on the M27 westbound at junction 2 following a crash which was reported on AA just after 8am.

Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.

The AA said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the crash on the M27 at junction 2, there is a significant road closure on the A31 Westbound from the M27 junction 1 to the A338 (Salisbury Road). This is due to a serious crash which was reported in the early hours of this morning (April 19).