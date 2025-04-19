Chaos on M27 westbound as reports confirm second crash this morning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
Drivers are facing chaos on the M27 following two crashes this morning.

There are delays on the M27 westbound at junction 2 following a crash which was reported on AA just after 8am.

Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.Car queue in the bad traffic road. Selective focus.
The AA said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).”

As well as the crash on the M27 at junction 2, there is a significant road closure on the A31 Westbound from the M27 junction 1 to the A338 (Salisbury Road). This is due to a serious crash which was reported in the early hours of this morning (April 19).

There are hefty traffic delays as a result of the two crashes. For more information about the traffic in the area, click here.

