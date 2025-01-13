'Complex recovery' and repairs being made on A303 between M3 and A34 following crash involving lorry
The A303 is closed westbound between the M3 and the A34 following a serious crash. National Highways has confirmed that emergency services are at the scene and delays are expected to last for ‘several hours’.
National Highways wrote: “The A303 in Hampshire is closed westbound between the M3 (North Waltham, near Basingstoke), and the A34 (Bullington Cross) due to a collision resulting in a HGV crossing from one side of the carriageway to the other.
Initially, the road was closed in both directions however traffic travelling eastbound is being 'off and on' the A303 near Micheldever Station.
“The incident is expected to be protracted and in place for several hours due to complex recovery and central reservation barrier damage.”
