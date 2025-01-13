Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a lorry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A303 is closed westbound between the M3 and the A34 following a serious crash. National Highways has confirmed that emergency services are at the scene and delays are expected to last for ‘several hours’.

Crash

National Highways wrote: “The A303 in Hampshire is closed westbound between the M3 (North Waltham, near Basingstoke), and the A34 (Bullington Cross) due to a collision resulting in a HGV crossing from one side of the carriageway to the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is expected to be protracted and in place for several hours due to complex recovery and central reservation barrier damage.”