TRAFFIC lights at a main road’s bustling junction with a Portsmouth hospital have stopped working.

An unknown fault has affected Southampton Road’s junction with Sevenoaks Road – an entrance to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team reported the fault just after 8.15am.

It said in a tweet: ‘Southampton Rd jctn Sevenoaks Rd traffic signals are out, approach with caution.’

The authority admitted ‘fluctuating’ issues at the junction of Southampton Road, the A27 and the M275 in September.

Southampton Road, Portsmouth, and its junction with Sevenoaks Road, left. Picture: Google Street View

It came after lights at the junction were found to have switched off at ‘random’ times over a period of days.