Portsmouth traffic: Crash at A27 roundabout in Farlington on Eastern Road damages pedestrian crossing
A car slammed into a traffic light on Eastern Road this morning.
Portsmouth Roads reports that a collision happened at the A27 Farlington roundabout this morning. The social media account, run by Portsmouth City Council, have issued advice to motorists and pedestrians following the crash.
"A collision at Farlington roundabout has damaged the pedestrian / cycle crossing on the east (marshes) side of the roundabout," they said.
"If you need to cross over the roundabout, please use the shared path and crossings on the west (Morrisons) side."
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called at 8.23am today (20 January) to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Eastern Road, near the Farlington Roundabout. A blue MG car had collided with a traffic light. No injuries were reported."