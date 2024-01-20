A car slammed into a traffic light on Eastern Road this morning.

Portsmouth Roads reports that a collision happened at the A27 Farlington roundabout this morning. The social media account, run by Portsmouth City Council, have issued advice to motorists and pedestrians following the crash.

"A collision at Farlington roundabout has damaged the pedestrian / cycle crossing on the east (marshes) side of the roundabout," they said.

"If you need to cross over the roundabout, please use the shared path and crossings on the west (Morrisons) side."