Crash on Eastern Road sees lane blocked as drivers delayed
A crash on the Eastern Road has led to a lane closure this morning.
Drivers are being delayed following the incident northbound.
AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound at Burrfields Road.”
Police have been contacted for more details.
