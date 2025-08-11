Crash on Eastern Road sees lane blocked as drivers delayed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:04 BST
A crash on the Eastern Road has led to a lane closure this morning.

Breaking news

Drivers are being delayed following the incident northbound.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound at Burrfields Road.”

Police have been contacted for more details.

