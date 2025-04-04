Crash on the A27 in Chichester leaves road partially blocked with long delays

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
A crash on the A27 has left the road partially blocked with long delays for drivers.

The incident involved two vehicles on the A27 eastbound on the approach to the Fishbourne Roundabout. The blockage means there are long delays on the approach.

There are long delays on the A27 following a crash | AA Traffic News

AA Traffic News have reported: “ Long delays and partially blocked due to crash, two vehicles involved on A27 Bypass Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

For latest information on the incident visit AA Traffic News.

Related topics:ChichesterA27

