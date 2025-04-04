Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash on the A27 has left the road partially blocked with long delays for drivers.

The incident involved two vehicles on the A27 eastbound on the approach to the Fishbourne Roundabout. The blockage means there are long delays on the approach.

AA Traffic News have reported: “ Long delays and partially blocked due to crash, two vehicles involved on A27 Bypass Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”

