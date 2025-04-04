Crash on the A27 in Chichester leaves road partially blocked with long delays
The incident involved two vehicles on the A27 eastbound on the approach to the Fishbourne Roundabout. The blockage means there are long delays on the approach.
AA Traffic News have reported: “ Long delays and partially blocked due to crash, two vehicles involved on A27 Bypass Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).”
