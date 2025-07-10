Portsmouth traffic: Crash on the A27 results in slow traffic with road partially blocked
There are delays on the A27 this morning after a crash has left the road partially blocked.
The incident occurred on the A27 Westbound at the M27 Portsbridge Roundabout on Thursday, July 10. Traffic is currently being affected back to the A3.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). In the construction area.”
Live traffic updates can be found on AA Traffic News.
