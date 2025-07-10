This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are delays on the A27 this morning after a crash has left the road partially blocked.

The incident occurred on the A27 Westbound at the M27 Portsbridge Roundabout on Thursday, July 10. Traffic is currently being affected back to the A3.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound at M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). In the construction area.”

Live traffic updates can be found on AA Traffic News.