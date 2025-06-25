Hampshire traffic: Crash on the A3 causes slow traffic for drivers near Clanfield and Chalton
The incident took place just before 6am on Wednesday, June 25 on the A3 northbound from Clanfield to Chalton. The crash has led to a lane being partially blocked and slow traffic for drivers.
AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A3 Northbound from A3(M) (Clanfield) to Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).”
