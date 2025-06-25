This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A crash on a busy A road is causing delays for drivers this morning.

The incident took place just before 6am on Wednesday, June 25 on the A3 northbound from Clanfield to Chalton. The crash has led to a lane being partially blocked and slow traffic for drivers.

AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A3 Northbound from A3(M) (Clanfield) to Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).”

Up to date traffic news on the incident can be found on AA Traffic News.