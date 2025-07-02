Crucial works at busy Paulsgrove junction almost complete with road closures in place for resurfacing
Colas is carrying out work on behalf of Portsmouth City Council to upgrade the major junction close to the Marriott Hotel which has seen temporary traffic lights put in place as a result.
The traffic signals reached the end of their 25-year life span and Portsmouth City Councils said they urgently need to be replaced to ensure the junction, which was previously controlled by a roundabout, operates safely.
Overnight closures remain in place Monday to Friday from 8pm to 5am on weekdays to allow for resurfacing works until July 17. The junction links Southampton Road (A27) with the M275, westbound M27 and Paulsgrove.
An update from Portsmouth City Council said: “Works are progressing well. All traffic signals have now been replaced and will keep the junction running smoothly for the next 25 years.
“Colas is now delivering the final phase of improvements, which involves resurfacing the road. To safely carry out these works, a full closure of the junction is in place for up to three weeks, for nights only. Diversions are in place.”
