The National Highways project team carrying out a structural assessment of the 'north IBM bridge' | NH

Fresh images have revealed the crumbling state of the M27 motorway bridges at a key Portsmouth junction as a five-month project gets underway to carry out essential repairs,

Lane closures are already in place as part of the National Highways project at Junction 12 with full weekend closures also planned for later in the year - although reassurances made that these will be carried out on days when Pompey are playing away from home to lessen the traffic impact in the area.

As previously reported by The News, maintenance works on two bridges on the M27 between junction 12 and Hilsea Interchange started last night (Thursday, 5 June) with an overnight lane closure in place to facilitate the works.

One bridge carries the M27 carriageway eastbound and the other westbound, near to the Portsbridge Roundabout at the interchange which links to the A27 and the M275 and new images shared by National Highways showing the aging structure.

Expansion joints will be replaced on both bridges and waterproofing and resurfacing will take place, as well as repairs to the concrete underneath both bridges, and drainage upgraded to maintain safety.

An example of the structural wear and tear on the bridges at the M27 Junction 12 interchange | NH

Emma Weston, Project Manager at National Highways, said: “The structures are now 50 years old, and we need to carry out this maintenance to ensure that they remain in a safe and serviceable condition for many years to come.

“This is a very busy stretch of road, and we appreciate the impact working on the bridge has. We do carry out rigorous planning, taking into account other roadworks, and have endeavoured to keep this stretch of the carriageway open to traffic.”

Emma added she was aware that the area underneath both bridges is used by people for recreational activities, such as motorcycle scrambling.

“I would remind those tempted to use the site that the area is fenced off and public access is not permitted at any time for safety reasons,” she added.

To complete the work safely, there will be a series of lane one and then lane three closures over the bridges in both directions, including overnight carriageway closures. The work will also require full weekend closures, which will take place one direction at a time to limit disruption to traffic as much as possible, the National Highways said.

The work will be phased, starting with the lane one closure in both directions from 8pm every Thursday until 6am Monday morning in June on both bridges. This will then change to lane three closures in both directions throughout July and early August.

The next phase will be some overnight, full carriageway closures in August which will happen in one direction at a time to limit disruption to traffic as much as possible.

From September onwards there will be some full weekend closures, and again they will take place in one direction at a time to limit disruption as much as possible and national Highways has said that once Portsmouth Football Club home fixtures have been released at the end of the month, the full weekend closure dates will be confirmed.

Check the National Highways website regularly for up to date information here.