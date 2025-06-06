“Thunderstorms will not rain on our parade.” That is the message from Portsmouth Pride and those attending Saturday’s showpiece event as thunder and rain prepare to batter the region.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place on Saturday from 9am to 6pm for the UK event being held in Southsea for the first time.

The Met Office has warned: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.

“Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.

“Ten to 15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

Excitement is building as the countdown to the UK Pride 2025 main event has begun | Chantale Goble

Questions over whether the star-studded free event will be cancelled have been dismissed, though, as organisers vow the show will go on. People due to attend the event have raised concerns. One person wrote on social media: “Is this still going ahead? With the wind speeds getting close to 50mph and heavy rain it sounds quite dangerous.”

The traditional parade along the seafront will kickstart proceedings, before being followed by free entertainment, a funfair and mainstage entertainment on Southsea Common. This starts at midday and goes through until 10pm with the likes of Cherry Liquor, Ella Morgan, Mac*Busted and Kyran Thrax on the bill.

The headliners will take to the stage from 8pm with Sabrina Washington, Chappell Roan UK, Katie Price and Nadine Coyle set to entertain the crowds.

With concerns over the “dangerous” weather, organisers of the event have moved to reassure attendees. “Portsmouth Pride will still go ahead come rain or shine,” a post on social media from the organisers said.

They said changes may need to be made across the site to ensure safety, though. “There may be some minor changes made to our infrastructure and layout on site but nothing that will stop us coming together as a community for a day that has almost been three years in the making,” the post added.

The likelihood of stormy weather has not dampened spirits for some. One person said on social media: “As my Mum used to say, ‘you're not made of sugar- you won't melt in the rain’.”

Another wrote: “Me in my pink cowboy outfit ready to take on the rain and wind.” A third said: “It's Pride (because rainbows) don't appear without a little bit of rain.”

Portsmouth Pride is set to begin with a parade along the Esplanade which features music and colourful rainbow flags. It is open to all to join and will be led by a procession of floats and a 75m long Pride Flag. The parade leaves the Seafront at Canoe Lake at 11.30am and heads along towards Southsea Common.

People have been told to keep an eye on social media for further updates.