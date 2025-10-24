Cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after unsecure van load smashes into them - appeal launched
On October 16, at approximately 3pm, an unsecure load on the back of a Ford Transit flatbed van came off the back of the truck and whacked into a cyclist.
The van was being driven along Eastern Road in Cosham at the time of the incident and, as a result, the cyclist - a woman in her 70s - sustained serious injuries.
The driver failed to stop at the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.
The police are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.
If anyone has any information or dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference 44250469404. For more information about the Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.