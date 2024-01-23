News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Live

Portsmouth traffic: Crash on A27 eastbound at Langstone roundabout blocks lane causing "heavy delays"

"Heavy delays" are being caused at a busy roundabout due to a severe crash.

By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that one lane is currently blocked on the A27 eastbound at the Langstone Roundabout. Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up to Farlington from the Havant Flyover.

"Delays on #A27 Eastbound at the #Havant Flyover due to an RTC," they said. "backed up to #Farlington." HCCTT reports: "#A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone due to an RTI, heavy delays." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network. Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway. If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

A27 crash on Langstone roundabout

Show new updates
17:09 GMT

A27 lane cleared

Heavy delays are "easing" on the A27 after a blocked lane was cleared.

HCCTT reports: "#A27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED at A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone due to an RTI, heavy delays easing."

16:49 GMT

Lane blocked

HCCTT reports that one lane is blocked as a result of the crash.

16:43 GMT

Crash on A27

Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up to Farlington as a result of a crash.

They said: "Delays on #A27 Eastbound at the #Havant Flyover due to an RTC. Backed up to #Farlington."

Related topics:TrafficA27Hampshire County CouncilRTC