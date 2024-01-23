Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that one lane is currently blocked on the A27 eastbound at the Langstone Roundabout. Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up to Farlington from the Havant Flyover.

"Delays on #A27 Eastbound at the #Havant Flyover due to an RTC," they said. "backed up to #Farlington." HCCTT reports: "#A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone due to an RTI, heavy delays." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

