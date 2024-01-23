Portsmouth traffic: Crash on A27 eastbound at Langstone roundabout blocks lane causing "heavy delays"
"Heavy delays" are being caused at a busy roundabout due to a severe crash.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that one lane is currently blocked on the A27 eastbound at the Langstone Roundabout. Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up to Farlington from the Havant Flyover.
"Delays on #A27 Eastbound at the #Havant Flyover due to an RTC," they said. "backed up to #Farlington." HCCTT reports: "#A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone due to an RTI, heavy delays." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don't contact us while you are driving.
A27 crash on Langstone roundabout
A27 lane cleared
Heavy delays are "easing" on the A27 after a blocked lane was cleared.
HCCTT reports: "#A27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED at A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone due to an RTI, heavy delays easing."
Lane blocked
HCCTT reports that one lane is blocked as a result of the crash.
Crash on A27
Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up to Farlington as a result of a crash.
They said: "Delays on #A27 Eastbound at the #Havant Flyover due to an RTC. Backed up to #Farlington."