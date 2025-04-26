Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are bracing themselves for disruption as ‘crucial’ works begin the replace the traffic lights on one of the busiest junctions in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council is urging drivers to plan ahead for the works at the traffic light-controlled Paulsgrove junction near the Marriott Hotel, with overnight closures starting this weekend and works by Colas set to last until June

The current traffic signals have reached the end of their 25-year life span and Portsmouth City Councils said they urgently need to be replaced to ensure the junction, which was previously controlled by a roundabout, operates safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major night work is due to start at one of the city's busiest junctions to replace the traffic lights which have reached their 25-year life span. | PCC

The work will start on Sunday, April 27, between 9pm and 5am, with a full closure of all four arms of the junction for four nights including those leading to the M27 and M275. This closure is so that Colas can set up temporary traffic lights which will be in place for the duration of the works, allowing the junction to remain in use.

Following this four night closure, there will be a period of monitoring the temporary traffic signals with active work not commencing until the night of Tuesday, May 6. From that point, the night works will consist of localised lane closures around the junction until Sunday, June 22, with advance warning signs in place.

Once all traffic signals have been replaced, there will be two further nights of full junction closures to remove the temporary traffic lights. Colas will then begin resurfacing the road to complete the upgrades to the area.

Services operated by First Bus X4 and X5 will be impacted after 9pm and will divert after leaving the Portsmouth International Port. For more information about the diversion bus route, click here.

Diversion routes will be in place during while the work is completed. For more information about the overnight closures at the Paulsgrove Junction, click here.