Overnight closures are planned for junction 10 of the M27 as ‘essential’ cabling work is completed.

Work is well underway at junction 10 on the M27 to upgrade the stretch of road to provide the infrastructure to facilitate the 6,000 home development at Welborne Garden Village near Fareham.

As a result, four overnight closures will be in place at junction 10 starting from the end of this month for ‘essential’ BT cabling work.

Overnight closures are planned for the M27 at junction 10 next week. | Hampshire County Council

The scheme, which is costing in excess of £100m to complete, will see the construction of a new motorway underpass, three new slip roads, and a new dual carriageway to link the slip roads to the existing road network.

The most recent update has said that the work is ‘progressing well’ and engineers have spent the last few months constructing a large ‘complex’ ‘guide slab’ alongside the motorway.

The council has confirmed that there will be two lots of overnight closures at the junction over the next week.

The road closures are as follows:

The A32 northbound and the westbound exit slip road will be closed heading towards A32 Wickham between Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30, from 9pm to 6am on both days.

The A32 southbound and the eastbound entry slip road will be closed heading towards Fareham/ Portsmouth on Thursday, May 1 and Friday, May 2 between 9pm and 6am.

Diversion routes will be in place during these closures.

The project is expected to continue until summer 2026 and, as well as multiple road closures, a 50mph speed limit on this section of the M27 will be in place for approximately 12 months.