Drivers attempting to leave Portfield Retail Park in Chichester facing two hour delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 15:37 BST

Drivers attempting to leave a retail park are facing gridlock traffic and delays of up to two hours.

According to local traffic reports shared by V2 drivers are reportedly facing delays of two hours to get out of the Portfield retail Park, Chichester.

Drivers attempting to leave Portfield Retail Park are facing delays of up to two hours.
Drivers attempting to leave Portfield Retail Park are facing delays of up to two hours. | Google

John Lewis, Dunelm, Home Sense, M&S Foodhall and more are within the retail park.

The delays are predominantly due to the three-way traffic lights on Westhampnett Road, Spitalfield Lane and St Pancras.

As a result of the delays getting out of the car park, there is heavy congestion backing onto the A27.

