Drivers attempting to leave Portfield Retail Park in Chichester facing two hour delays
Drivers attempting to leave a retail park are facing gridlock traffic and delays of up to two hours.
According to local traffic reports shared by V2 drivers are reportedly facing delays of two hours to get out of the Portfield retail Park, Chichester.
John Lewis, Dunelm, Home Sense, M&S Foodhall and more are within the retail park.
The delays are predominantly due to the three-way traffic lights on Westhampnett Road, Spitalfield Lane and St Pancras.
As a result of the delays getting out of the car park, there is heavy congestion backing onto the A27.
