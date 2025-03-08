Drivers attempting to leave a retail park are facing gridlock traffic and delays of up to two hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to local traffic reports shared by V2 drivers are reportedly facing delays of two hours to get out of the Portfield retail Park, Chichester.

Drivers attempting to leave Portfield Retail Park are facing delays of up to two hours. | Google

John Lewis, Dunelm, Home Sense, M&S Foodhall and more are within the retail park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delays are predominantly due to the three-way traffic lights on Westhampnett Road, Spitalfield Lane and St Pancras.

As a result of the delays getting out of the car park, there is heavy congestion backing onto the A27.