M27/A27 Traffic: Drivers experiencing severe delays of up to 30 minutes on the M27 in Portsmouth
Drivers are experiencing severe delays on a major Hampshire motorway this afternoon.
The M27 eastbound from junction 12 at the M275 to the Portsbridge Roundabout on the A27 has delays of up 30 minutes on Sunday, November 17. Drivers are currently facing an average speed of five miles per hour and delays are expected to increase.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J12 M275 (Portsmouth) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed five mph.”
The delays were first reported at 2.16pm this afternoon.
