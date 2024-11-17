Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drivers are experiencing severe delays on a major Hampshire motorway this afternoon.

The M27 eastbound from junction 12 at the M275 to the Portsbridge Roundabout on the A27 has delays of up 30 minutes on Sunday, November 17. Drivers are currently facing an average speed of five miles per hour and delays are expected to increase.