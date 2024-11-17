M27/A27 Traffic: Drivers experiencing severe delays of up to 30 minutes on the M27 in Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 14:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are experiencing severe delays on a major Hampshire motorway this afternoon.

Severe delays of 27 minutes are being experienced on the M27 eastbound between junction 12 and the Portsbridge Roundabout.Severe delays of 27 minutes are being experienced on the M27 eastbound between junction 12 and the Portsbridge Roundabout.
Severe delays of 27 minutes are being experienced on the M27 eastbound between junction 12 and the Portsbridge Roundabout. | AA traffic news

The M27 eastbound from junction 12 at the M275 to the Portsbridge Roundabout on the A27 has delays of up 30 minutes on Sunday, November 17. Drivers are currently facing an average speed of five miles per hour and delays are expected to increase.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J12 M275 (Portsmouth) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed five mph.”

The delays were first reported at 2.16pm this afternoon.

Related topics:TrafficM27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice