Drivers urged to plan ahead as A3 weekend closures result in immense 35-mile diversion
The closure will come into effect from today (Friday, October 11) at 9pm until 6am, Monday, October 14. The work will include replacing the expansion joints, waterproofing, and resurfacing to maintain the structural integrity to both bridges.
It will be the first of two weekend closures on the stretch of road with the second taking place at the end of the month between October 25 to 28 - the weekend before the half term holidays for many schools.
The diversion route, which will span 35 miles, will be via A272 west towards West Meon Hut, A32 south towards Fareham, A27 east through Portchester & Cosham, and A3 London Rd/Portsmouth Rd north via Purbrook, Waterlooville and Cowplain to A3(M) Junction 2. This includes taking traffic through the ongoing roadworks at Cams Hill.
Joe Cairns, project manager from National Highways, said: “We understand the impact this may have on local communities but we plan our work carefully to try and minimise disruption, that's why we are carrying this work out over two weekends when traffic is at its lightest.
"There will be an impact and a degree of disruption which we apologise for, but the alternative would be to have this work taking place intermittently over six or seven-week period which would require numerous closures and significantly more disruption and hassle for local people.
“The last thing we want is people stuck in their cars when they could be doing something better with their weekend. So, my advice is to avoid travelling around the closed section if you can. If your journey is necessary, I would urge road users to stick to the signed diversion route and allow additional time to complete their journeys. For those travelling south from further afield, please plan your journey ahead, and look for an alternative route, such as the M3.
“This short term inconvenience will deliver long-term benefits for drivers who use this stretch of the A3.”
