Drivers warned of closures on M27 and M3 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Drivers have been warned of closures on the M27 from today (Friday) and on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday on the M3 southbound there will be an A303 westbound link road closure between 9pm and 6am for barrier works. An entry slip road closure at junction 4 for major improvement work will also be in place.

On the M27 eastbound there will be exit and entry slip road closures at junction 5 and junction 7, alongside an exit slip road closure at junction 8. These will take place from 10pm to 5.30am for major resurfacing work.

On Saturday on the M27 eastbound, there will be exit and entry slip road closures at junction 5 and junction 7, alongside an exit slip road closure at junction 8. These will take place from 10pm to 5.30am for major resurfacing work. There are no closures scheduled for the M3 on this day.

On Sunday on the M27 eastbound, there will be exit and entry slip road closures at junction 5 and junction 7, alongside an exit slip road closure at junction 8. These will take place from 10pm to 5.30am for major resurfacing work.