Eastern Road closure update: Portsmouth City Council reveal the cause of the closure
A major road in Portsmouth was closed after unexpected works were carried out by the council to repair a section of the tarmac.
The Eastern Road (A2030) was closed around midday on Tuesday, March 5 as unscheduled works took place. It was the same stretch of road that was closed due to the Southern Water repair works in February but Portsmouth City Council have confirmed that the latest closure was due to a pothole.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Colas identified a pothole on Eastern Road this morning and they repaired this swiftly within a few hours. The road was temporarily closed so this work could be safely carried out and reopened within an hour and a half."