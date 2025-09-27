Eastern Road crash causes delays for drivers amid injured swan on road

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
A crash on the Eastern Road has caused disruption for drivers amid reports of an injured swan on the road.

Eastern Road, Portsmouth.placeholder image
Eastern Road, Portsmouth. | Alex Shute

Two cars reportedly were involved in a collision around 12.30pm leaving a lane blocked.

An eyewitness said: “Two cars crashed just before the bridge. A car went into the back of another (car) but it was undriveable so (it was) blocking a lane.”

Police said: “We were made aware of a collision on Eastern Road at 12.36pm, however officers are not currently on scene. We’ve not had any further calls or reports of any injuries at this time.”

It comes amid reports of an injured swan on the Eastern Road around the same time. It is not known if this was linked to the crash, though. One local said: “There was also a swan in one lane on Eastern Road. (It) must have been injured, hope it’s ok and all those that were in the crash.”

