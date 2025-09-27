Police have given an update over a crash on the A3(M) impacting both sides of the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police | nw

The force has now revealed incidents on the southbound and northbound sides of the A3(M) near Waterlooville were part of the same crash after a car ploughed through the central barrier and onto the opposite side of the carriageway.

Two cars were involved in the crash with no one injured. Drivers in both directions are facing delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: “We were called at 9.16am with reports of a collision between junctions 2 and 3 of the A3(M). Two cars were reportedly involved, with one of the vehicles going through the central reservation and onto the southbound carriageway. No one was reported injured.”

AA Traffic News, in its latest update, said: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Southbound from J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) to J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville).

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A3(M) Northbound from J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville) to J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain).

“Severe delays of ten minutes on A3(M) Southbound between J2 B2149 Dell Piece East (Horndean / Cowplain) and J3 B2150 Hulbert Road (Waterlooville). Average speed ten mph.”