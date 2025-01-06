Electrical fault causes mayhem between Basingtsoke and Southampton, South Western Railway confirms
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The train service confirmed on its X page that an electrical fault is causing significant disruption to ‘all mainline routes’.
As a result of this, the service is advising that customers do not travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton as cancellations are likely.
South Western Railway wrote on its X: “Customers are advised not to travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton.
“All mainline routes are expected to be disrupted today, please check before you travel. We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause to your journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.