South Western Railway are advising customers not to travel between two Hampshire stations following an electrical fault.

As a result of this, the service is advising that customers do not travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton as cancellations are likely.

South Western Railway wrote on its X: “Customers are advised not to travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton.

“All mainline routes are expected to be disrupted today, please check before you travel. We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause to your journey.