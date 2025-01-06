Electrical fault causes mayhem between Basingtsoke and Southampton, South Western Railway confirms

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:54 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 07:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South Western Railway are advising customers not to travel between two Hampshire stations following an electrical fault.

The train service confirmed on its X page that an electrical fault is causing significant disruption to ‘all mainline routes’.

As a result of this, the service is advising that customers do not travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton as cancellations are likely.

Picture: Stuart BaileyPicture: Stuart Bailey
Picture: Stuart Bailey

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Western Railway wrote on its X: “Customers are advised not to travel between Woking, Basingstoke and Southampton.

“All mainline routes are expected to be disrupted today, please check before you travel. We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause to your journey.

“Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”

For more information about the train delays, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthTrains

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice