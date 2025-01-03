Emergency services called to car crash near BMW dealership in Eastern Road on New Year's Eve
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services have confirmed they were deployed to a car accident on New Year’s Eve.
The incident took place on the A2030 southbound near the BMW dealership and police attended the scene after receiving the report just before 4pm.
As a result of the crash, one person reported a minor injury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.