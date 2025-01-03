Emergency services called to car crash near BMW dealership in Eastern Road on New Year's Eve

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:06 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:06 GMT
Emergency services have confirmed they were deployed to a car accident on New Year’s Eve.

The police received a report of a single-vehicle crash in Eastern Road on December 31, 2024.

The incident took place on the A2030 southbound near the BMW dealership and police attended the scene after receiving the report just before 4pm.

As a result of the crash, one person reported a minor injury.

