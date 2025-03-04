Emergency services close road following crash involving two lorries on A339 near Headley

Emergency services closed a busy A road following a crash yesterday morning.

The police were called at 10.53am yesterday (March 3) to a report of crash on the A339 near Headley.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which involved two lorries, and the road was closed as a result.

The road was closed for a few hours, until approximately 3pm, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The police have confirmed that nobody was injured during the crash and the road is reopen.

