Emergency services close road following crash involving two lorries on A339 near Headley
Emergency services closed a busy A road following a crash yesterday morning.
The police were called at 10.53am yesterday (March 3) to a report of crash on the A339 near Headley.
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which involved two lorries, and the road was closed as a result.
The road was closed for a few hours, until approximately 3pm, while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The police have confirmed that nobody was injured during the crash and the road is reopen.
