Delays are being reported on the A27 this morning as ‘extremely disruptive’ road closures are put in place this weekend as part of the major upgrade of the gas network in Hilsea.

Traffic is tailing back westbound from the Hilsea/Cosham junction onto the A27 across the top of Portsmouth as a result of the closure of the dedicated Hilsea lane with the southbound London Road also reduced to one lane. There are also delays on Northern Road in Cosham leading towards the Portsbridge Broundabout.

SGN has confirmed that major lane closures will be in place on the busy roundabout and roads approaching it over two weekends - this weekend will be the first of the two.

This weekend lane closure is in place until 5am on Monday, February 10. The second closure will be the following weekend between 7pm on Friday, February 14 and 5am on Monday, February 17.

Lane closures in London Road, Hilsea, for SGN gasworks | The News

As a result of the works being completed, the following lane closures will be in place during both weekends:

Hilsea dedicated slip lane from the A27/M27 will be closed

London Road southbound will be down to a single lane

Portsbridge roundabout lane closures will be in place, with a single lane remaining open

Bus stops will be temporarily closed within lane closures – it is advised that bus passengers should contact their service providers for the latest update on changes to bus stop locations and timetables. This will include the Donaldson Road bus stop between McDonald's and Portsbridge Roundabout

A spokesperson for SGN said: “To enable the gas main replacement work to progress on London Road and into the verge, we’re planning two weekends of major lane closures on London Road, the Portsbridge roundabout and roads approaching the roundabout.

“We understand these weekend lane closures will be extremely disruptive for road users. However, this will mean we can carry out 24-hour working to move from working in the road to the grass verge next to the Portsbridge South Car Park.

“We will then continue to work along a section of London Road with a single lane closure so we can continue to work safely in this area during this first phase of work in this area in 2025.”

The works are part of phase one of an ongoing SGN gas maintenance project which will see the replacement of 430m of medium-pressure gas main on London Road from Northern Parade to Portsbridge Roundabout.

Phase one of the project started on January 6, 2025 and it will continue until March 31. The second phase of the maintenance works will commence on April 1 and engineers will replace the low-pressure gas pipes on London Road from Northern Parade to Portsbridge Roundabout.

The ‘disruptive’ lane closures coincides with road closures in front of Cosham Railway Station. The road is set to be closed from 8pm this evening (Saturday, February 8) until 8am on Sunday, and then 9pm on Sunday until 4am on the Monday to allow Network Rail to carry out maintenance work on the crossing. Diversions will be in place.