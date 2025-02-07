Road closures are set to be in place in Cosham this weekend with work due to be carried out at the level crossing - adding to traffic woes expected in the area this weekend.

The High Street in front of Cosham Railway Station is set to be closed from 8pm tomorrow (Saturday, February 8) until 8am on Sunday, and then 9pm on Sunday until 4am on the Monday to allow Network Rail to carry out maintenance work on the crossing. Diversions will be in place.

The timing coincides with other work in the area with additional lane closures at the Portsbridge Roundabout this weekend to allow SGN to continue its work to upgrade the local gas network, with the railway station closures moved to overnight to reduce the impact on traffic.

SGN has warned that this road closures are likely to be ‘extremely disruptive’ but necessary to expediate the work which has already been taking place for more than a year.

Cosham Railway Station - road closures | The News

From 7pm this evening (Friday, February 7) to 5am on Monday, February 10 the following closures will be in place in the Hilsea/Cosham area:

Hilsea dedicated slip lane from the A27/M27 will be closed

London Road southbound will be down to a single lane

Portsbridge roundabout lane closures will be in place, with a single lane remaining open

Bus stops will be temporarily closed within lane closures – we advise bus passengers to contact their service providers for the latest update on changes to bus stop locations and timetables. This will include the Donaldson Road bus stop between McDonald's and Portsbridge Roundabout

These closures will also be repeated the following weekend.

“We advise road users to plan ahead, and for motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes wherever possible during the weekend works,” a statement from SGN said.

Once this phase of work is complete we will begin phase two in April 2025 - further details will be provided on this page.