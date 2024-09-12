Portsmouth trains: Engineering works to disrupt football fans travelling for Pompey vs West Brom match - when

Football fans travelling on public transport for Pompey’s Championship tie with West Brom on Sunday will be heavily disrupted.

South Western Railway (SWR) trains to Portsmouth Harbour station will not call there due to engineering works. The company said rail replacement bus services will operate from Havant and Fareham stations to Portsmouth Harbour, but will not be able to reach Fratton for a significant period of time.

“Between 11am and 7pm buses will not call at Fratton due to restrictions on local roads,” SWR said. “Customers are advised to travel to Portsmouth & Southsea and to allow extra time to complete their journeys.

“Customers with accessibility requirements are advised to travel to Portsmouth & Southsea and speak to a member of staff who will be available to assist. We’re sorry any disruption this may cause.”

Further information can be found on the SWR website and the company’s X account.

